Two Palestinians Killed by Illegal Israeli Settlers in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Two Palestinians were shot dead by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to Israeli media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Army Radio, citing a security source, said the two were killed in clashes with illegal settlers south of Nablus.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said the two victims were seriously injured by settler gunfire during an attack on Khirbet at-Tawil area, east of Aqraba town.

Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the scene of the clashes, Wafa said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities.

Illegal Israeli settlers have launched multiple attacks on Palestinian towns in recent days following the disappearance and death of a settler in the West Bank.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 33,800 people dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 467 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

