Two Palestinian Rockets Hit Israeli Settlements

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army claims two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, landed in Israeli settlements in the region, no casualties are reported.

Israeli occupation aircraft launched a counterattack on Friday night (June 26), in the Gaza Strip, targeting a Palestinian resistance center in an agricultural area.

A field observer told Quds Press that occupation planes were targeting agricultural land, east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

He added that Israeli occupation artillery also bombed monitoring points of resistance movements around the graves of martyrs, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported as a result of the Israeli invasion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

