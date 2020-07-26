Turkish Artists Draw Map of Palestinian Flower Decoration

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish artists are drawing Palestinian maps decorated with flowers, containing crowns and Palestinian dreams, in response to Google’s move to erase maps of Palestine and replace it with Israel.

The map, drawn by Turkish artist Adigha Batur, received a big response on international social networks, and drew support from activists and artists worldwide, rejected Google’s steps, and supported the rights of all Palestinians.

Batur said It is ironic that the steps taken by Google to delete the map of the State of Palestine and I want to express rejection with artwork.

“His design work on Palestine usually reflects sadness, and he wants to change this model, so he chooses interest,” Batur said. Thus the Palestinian Information Center reported on Saturday.

Batur said his party did not think that this design reaps a big response from netizens, he revealed the happiness of this response.

What makes him most happy is that his work in the form of a map of Palestine decorated with flowers, is a source of inspiration as well as illustrating the wishes of millions of people in the world.

The English edition of Palestinian Information Center released the map of Palestine, and reaped a very large response.

The map has more than 2 million followers on Facebook, in addition to more than 13 thousand followers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)