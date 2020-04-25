Turkey Sends Aid to Palestine to Fight COVID-19

Ramallah, MINA – Turkish state-run aid agency on Friday (24/4) sent medical aid to Palestine in the middle of the war against Covid-19 pandemic, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday, April 25.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) sent a package of medical and personal care to Palestinian health officials at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health’s building in Ramallah.

It provided Covid-19 testing kits, masks, special clothing and other basic equipment to the ministry.

During the ceremony, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government and people for the aid.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian TIKA coordinator Ahmet Refik Cetinkaya underlined the friendship between the two countries, saying Turkey will always support the Palestinian people in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

“Turkey accepts Palestinian requests for medical and financial assistance in the fight against the pandemic,” according to an official statement on Thursday.

Turkey announced an aid package for Palestine during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the OIC held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures in the fight against the virus.

Since 2006, Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, where nearly two million Palestinians live, resulting in grim casualties on the economy, health, and education.

There are 480 Covid-19 cases in Palestine, with two patients having died according to official. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)