Turkey Condemns Trump’s Peace Plan

Istanbul, MINA – Turkey responded to the announcement of Middle East peace plan by the US President Donald Trump which was held in Washington on Tuesday local time. Turkey’s Interior Ministry in a statement condemned it. For Turkey, Palestinian people and land are not sold.

Turkey also considers the Trump’s plan called the “Deal of the Century” to fail. Rather the plan was an annexation aimed at seizing Palestinian land.

“And also killed the two-state solution,” the Turkish Ministry of Home Affairs said as reported by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. Turkey also stresses that Jerusalem is a red line in the eyes of Turkey and will not allow Israel to justify its occupation and persecution.

“We will always support brotherhood of Palestinian people. We will continue to work for an independent Palestinian Palestinian land,” the Turkish statement said.

The statement concluded that Turkey would not support any plans that were not accepted by the Palestinian authorities. Peace in the Middle East will not be obtained if policies based on occupation do not end.

On Tuesday local time, Trump released a plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the Palestinian Authority or its representatives were absent.

During the press conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel. Palestinian Hamas condemned the terms of agreement by saying that the agreement was not worth and that Jerusalem would remain for Palestine. (T/RE1)

