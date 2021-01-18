Tunisia: Al-Aqsa Mosque One of the Most Important Sharia Teaching Centers

Tunis, MINA – Tunisian Minister of Religion Ahmed Adhoum said the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the most important centers for teaching Islamic sciences in the Islamic world.

Therefore, he emphasized the scholars to travel to Al-Aqsa in order to worship in it and spread knowledge.

“That the Al-Aqsa Mosque has lived a full scientific life for centuries and is the most important center of Islamic law,” said Adhoum while speaking at the international scientific symposium “Al-Aqsa Cooperation and Communication Relations with Al-Zaytuna Mosque and Uqba Bin Nafi Mosque in Kairouan, ”on Sunday (17/1) in Tunis as quoted from Wafa.

The event was also attended by the Palestinian Ambassador to Tunisia, Hael Al-Fahoum and the President of Al-Zaytouna University Abdel-Latif Bouazizi.

Meanwhile, Al-Fahoum emphasized that the Zaytuna al-Maamour Mosque in Tunisia, and Uqba ibn Nafi in Kairouan are closely related to Al-Aqsa through the role of a number of scholars who have contributed greatly in carving out links and strengthening ties in Jerusalem.

In addition, Bouazizi said, Moroccan scholars traveled to Al-Aqsa in search of knowledge and jurisprudence, as most of them were famous for their knowledge of tafseer, hadith.

Al-Aqsa Mosque had a large number of scientific schools at that time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)