Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Awaits Arab Plan for Gaza

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that the Trump administration is giving Arab nations time to present a viable proposal for post-war Gaza, but for now, “the only plan is the Trump plan,” Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Rubio emphasized that while a ceasefire appeared to be holding, the key issue remained: “At some point, then you’ve got to figure out, okay, what happens with Gaza?”

According to the official statement released by the US Department of State, he criticized Arab nations for expressing support for Palestinians while failing to take action.

“None of them want to take any Palestinians, none of them have a history of doing anything for Gaza in that matter,” Rubio said.

Trump has repeatedly called to seize control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians to neighboring countries after Israel’s genocidal war to build what he calls “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His proposal was met with widespread condemnations from Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

