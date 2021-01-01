Throughout 2020, Israel Attacks 300 Targets in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Throughout 2020, the Israeli military launched attacks on 300 targets in the Gaza Strip. They also attacked 50 other points in Syria.

“Data for 2020 found about 300 targets were attacked in the Gaza Strip and troops thwarted 38 attempts to infiltrate the security fence (with Gaza),” the Israeli military said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

According to the Israeli military, during 2020 a total of 176 rockets and mortars were launched from the Gaza Strip. “90 percent of these landed in empty areas, when the Iron Dome system (to counter short-range missiles) intercepted 80 bullets and rockets targeting civilian areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the northern border with Syria and Lebanon, there were 10 attempts to infiltrate through the security fence. “50 strikes have been carried out against targets inside Syria, in addition to 20 specific operations,” the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said it had contributed to thwarting two attempts to operate the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the border area. They also managed to disrupt other operations by Hezbollah cells on the Syrian border. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)