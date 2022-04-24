Three Palestinian Citizens Wounded by Israeli Settlers’ Bullets in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Three Palestinian citizens were wounded this evening, Saturday, by Israeli settlers’ bullets, in the Al-Qurainat area in the town of Surif, northwest of Hebron.

Local sources said that Israeli settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian citizens while they were cultivating their lands in the Al-Qurainat area in the town of Surif, and fired live bullets, injuring three Palestinian civilians, who were taken for treatment in Hebron hospitals.

The sources added that a citizen was hit by live bullets in the stomach, another in the leg, and the third was hit in the limbs, all of them from the Ghunaimat family.

The occupation soldiers also stormed the area and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and poison gas, causing dozens of suffocation to be treated in the field.