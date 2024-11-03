Thousands Protest across US Cities Demanding End to Genocide in Gaza

Washington, MINA – Thousands of activists participated in mass protests across several U.S. cities, calling for an immediate halt to the genocide in Gaza ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Wafa, the surge in demonstrations comes in response to the escalating atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians in the territory.

Participants in the marches chanted slogans condemning U.S. support for the Israeli occupation, including “No votes for genocide,” in a reference to the unwavering military and financial support provided by the current U.S. administration to Israel, resulting in more civilian casualties.

The protests reflect a broader movement among thousands of activists and members of Arab and Islamic communities who have announced their boycott of candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Instead, they are urging support for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who opposes the war on Gaza and advocates for Palestinian rights. (T/RE1/P2)

