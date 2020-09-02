Thousands of People Mourn the Bodies of 3 Siblings in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, mourned the bodies of 3 children of siblings who spent the last night due to the burning of their father’s house because of the power cut.

The funeral of the children Yusef, Mahmoud, and Muhammad Omar Al-Hazin, aged between (3 to 6 years), from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, to their father’s house in Nuseirat camp, which was destroyed by the fire that broke out in it, due to lighting a candle in light of the power cut electrophoresis.

The participants performed funeral prayers for the children in front of their home, before walking them in a majestic funeral procession towards the camp cemetery. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

Omar Al-Hazen, the father of the children, confirmed that he had to light a candle in light of the power cut in his home, before this led to the outbreak of a fire in the house and the transformation of his children into charred bodies.

He appealed to the international community to find a solution to the problem of electricity in Gaza, before other disasters occur than the ones that befell it.

The incident is not the first of its kind. Gaza witnessed a series of similar incidents that claimed the lives of mostly children, as a result of their homes being set on fire when they tried to light candles to light them due to power cuts.

The residents of the Gaza Strip have been suffering from a major crisis in the access of electrical current to their home for 14 years, as they have been cut off for more than 10 hours per day, according to a special cut and connection program, which is announced according to the amount of energy available to the electricity distribution company. (T/RE1)

