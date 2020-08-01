Thousands of Muslims Pray Eid al-Adha at Hagia Sophia Mosque

Istanbul, MINA – Thousands of Muslims performed at Eid al-Adha prayer at the Hagia Sophia Great Mosque, Istanbul on Friday.

The first Eid prayer at the Hagia Sophia in the last 86 years was led by Turkey’s Minister of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Ali Erbaş. Daily Sabah reports.

There were also Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Şentop, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ali Karaismailoğlu, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya and Istanbul Fatih District Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan.

After the prayer, the slaughter of sacrificial animals was begun on a four-day vacation.

Eid Prayer took place a week after the reopening of the Hagia Sophia mosque was marked by the first Friday prayer at the historic mosque last Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)