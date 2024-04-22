Select Language

Middle East

Thousands in Hagia Sophia Mosque Demand an End of Genocide in Gaza

Tens of thousands of people packed the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, Istanbul, Turkiye on Sunday (20/4/2024) to demonstrate urging Israel to immediately stop the Genocide in Gaza. (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – Tens of thousands of people packed the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Istanbul Turkiye Mosque to demonstrate demanding Israel stop the genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

MINA journalist Nurhadis on Sunday reported from Istanbul that the crowd carried Palestinian flags and also posters supporting Gaza, Palestine.

“Some of the posters read ‘stop genocide and open the blockade of Gaza’,” he reported.

The crowd gathered at the Grand Bazaar before marching towards the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Mosque approximately 1 km away.

The crowd also closed the road, causing public train transportation from the Grand Bazaar to Hagia Sophia to stop for 3 hours.

Joining in this action are hundreds of activists from various countries who will take part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) which will sail through the Mediterranean Sea to break through the Gaza blockade.

The Freedom Flotilla, which was supposed to sail on Sunday, was postponed until Wednesday for several reasons. The committee said there were several technical preparations on the ship that had to be completed first.

“Apart from technical reasons, the committee also said that until now they have not received the green light from the Turkiye government for this fleet to be able to sail,” he said.

One of the action participants named Michael Jacobsen, who is a retired American soldier and Vietnam war veteran, emphasized that the world community must cut ties with Israel and countries that support Israel, including the United States.

“Israel must stop its genocide in Gaza, and immediately lift the blockade so that aid can enter Gaza,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, one of the FFC steering committee members, Ann Wright, in her speech asked the Turkiye government to immediately allow the FFC fleet to sail through the Gaza blockade.

The action was also attended by activists from Indonesia, including from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Maemuna Center (Mae-C) and Taqwa Squad who will also participate in the voyage to penetrate the Gaza blockade via the Freedom Flotilla. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

 

