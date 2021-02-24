Canada Calls on China’s Policy of Uighurs “Genocide”

Trenton, MINA – Canada officially calls on China’s human rights violations against Uighur Muslims “genocide”., Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Genocide is currently being carried out on Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims,” ​​said the motion passed by the Canadian Parliament on Monday.

Canada’s parliament on Monday passed the motion while agreeing to lobby the Olympic Committee to change Olympic hosts if China doesn’t stop the genocide.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reluctant to label China’s treatment of the Uighurs “genocide,” but four opposition political parties passed the motion.

Trudeau’s entire Cabinet of 35 ministers abstained from voting on the motion put forward by the Conservative Party.

Last week, Trudeau’s government said they wanted to launch a further investigation before assigning a specific label.

The first reports of persecution emerged in 2017. Since then, about one million Uighurs have been placed in more than 400 concentration camps.

The United Nations and various media reports on China’s arbitrary actions and reveal that the Uighur minority is being subjected to sexual harassment, forced sterilization, beatings and other abuse.

Currently, about 10 million Uighurs live in Xinjiang Province. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)