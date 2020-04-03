Thousands of Americans Urge US Government to Support Palestine Against COVID-19

Washington, MINA – Thousands of Americans signs a petition through the official website of the US Congress to urge MPs to force President Donald Trump’s government to support the Palestinian health sector in the face of a new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Activists who support the Palestinian cause and Palestinian organizations in the United States have launched a campaign a few days ago to collect 10,000 signatures on the petition to provide 75 million US dollars of medical assistance previously approved to Palestine, allocated by Congress for the fiscal year 2020.

“This campaign aims to collect 10,000 signatures on the petition to move to the second stage, which has begun by working with members of Congress who support Palestinian rights to get a legislative position,” said Sinan Shaqdeh, one of the campaigners, as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Friday, April 3.

He said there was contact with US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to lead this effort in Congress.

The petition calls on the US government to reconsider its policies regarding the termination of all aids to Palestine and its contribution to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The US Senate members have also asked Trump in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 24 to provide assistance to the Palestinian people in connection with the spread of COVID-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)