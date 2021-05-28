The UN to Investigate Human Rights Violations During the 11-Day Conflict in Gaza

Geneva, MINA – The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution regarding an open international inquiry into violations during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the resistance movement in Gaza.

In addition, the UN will also investigate “systematic” violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and inside Israel, as quoted from Al Jazeera on Friday.

The move was decided by a vote with 24 countries supporting, nine against, 14 abstentions.

The resolution calls for the creation of a permanent Commission of Inquiry to monitor and report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The commission will also investigate all the root causes of recurring tensions, instability and protracted conflict, including discrimination and oppression.

The Human Rights Council called for investigations to focus on building facts and gathering evidence for due process and should aim to identify perpetrators to ensure they are held to account.

Responding to the decision, Israel said it would not cooperate with the investigation.

“Today’s embarrassing decision is another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s overt anti-Israel obsession,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Islamic resistance movement in Gaza, Hamas welcomed the investigation and called its actions a legitimate and urgent resistance.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution, saying it was an international recognition of Israel’s systemic oppression and discrimination against the Palestinian people.

However, the United States as Israel’s main ally said it deeply regretted the decision.

“Today’s actions instead threaten to jeopardize the progress that has been made,” said a statement issued by the US mission to the United Nations in Geneva. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)