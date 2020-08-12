The First Largest Waste Power Plant in Indonesia to Operate in Surabaya

Surabaya, MINA – The city of Surabaya will soon have the largest and first Waste Power Plant (PLTSa) in Indonesia.

PLTSa in Benowo landfills (TPA) is built in collaboration between the Surabaya City Government and PT Sumber Organik (SO) which uses the Gasification Power Plant technology. Thus quoted from Republika on Wednesday, August 12.

The gasification technology is capable of producing 12 megawatts of electricity through processing 1,000 tons of waste per day.

The Mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini, said that currently the physical construction of PLTSa Benowo has reached 100 percent.

She admitted that it was just waiting for an expert to come to monitor the commissioning or testing stages by checking whether the system was running well.

If PLTSa is officially operational, then the waste in Surabaya will be reduced by 1,000 tons per day.

“The experts actually had (arrived) in February. Because there is Covid-19, they could not come here. Planned on 18 (August) they would go from Beijing to come here. If it is finished it can be operationalized,” said Risma. in Surabaya on Wednesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)