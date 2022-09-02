Tens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem despite the restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities in the vicinity of the Old City and the Blessed Mosque.

Wafa reported that the occupation forces deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stationed at its gates, and imposed strict procedures on those coming to pray.

Thousands of Jerusalem and the West Bank and the lands of the 48 Citizens marched towards Al-Aqsa, and its courtyards to perform dawn prayers in response to calls made throughout the week. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)