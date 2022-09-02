Select Language

Latest
-211 min. agoAmbassador: Climate Change is the Main Cause of Floods in Pakistan
-198 min. agoDeath Toll Flood-hit Pakistan Surpasses 1,200
-185 min. agoTens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
-152 min. agoAs 290 Organizations Call on US President to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinians
22 hours agoUN Report: China Violates Humanity in Xinjiang
Slideshow

Tens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem despite the restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities in the vicinity of the Old City and the Blessed Mosque.

Wafa reported that the occupation forces deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stationed at its gates, and imposed strict procedures on those coming to pray.

Thousands of Jerusalem and the West Bank and the lands of the 48 Citizens marched towards Al-Aqsa, and its courtyards to perform dawn prayers in response to calls made throughout the week. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news