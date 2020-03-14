Syaikh Sabri Order All Palestinian to Obey Coronavirus Quarantine Rules

Al-Quds, MINA – Khatib Al-Aqsa Mosque, Shaykh Ikrimah Sabri called on all Palestinians to obey quarantine-related rules for Coronavirus or COVID-19 prevention.

“Surely, we will not live in peace in the community except with a guarantee of the Maqasid Shari’a, or the purpose of Shari’a law which supports five cases, religion, soul, reason, bound, and protect.”

“Human health itself is related to the three things above, namely: Soul, reason and progress. Based on this, we ask all Palestinians to discuss the rules needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, this quoted from Maannews on Saturday, March 14.

According to Shaykh Sabri, coronavirus in Islam, like any infectious disease, anyone who needs isolation rules has sinned.

It has been determined by the Prophet Muhammad as in the Hadith: “Verily the plague of Taa’un is unclean which Allah sent down to a group of the Children of Israel and those before them. But if you come out in it, don’t get out of the area. “(Bukhari Muslim).

Based on the Palestinian Minister of Health’s report to date the number of residents exposed to the corona reached 30 people. 20 men and 10 women.

At the same time, as many as 3639 Palestinians received approval for house insulation. They came from Bethlehem and Khalil, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem and Qalqiliya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)