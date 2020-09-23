Sukabumi Declares Emergency Response after Flash Flood

Sukabumi, MINA – Sukabumi Regency Government has declared an emergency response status for seven days after the flash flood that hit on Monday.

Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported 431 residents are still displaced as of Wednesday.

“The joint team has set up a public field kitchen to serve the survivors. They distribute food raw materials to be processed together, “said Head of the BNPB Disaster Information and Communication Data Center, Raditya Jati on Wednesday.

Raditya said there is still one victim missing and there are 12 teams that are still looking for victims to this day.

Previously, two victims were found dead after being swept away by the floodwaters.

BNPB also noted that the flash flood had severely damaged 47 houses, 41 moderately damaged, 45 lightly damaged, and five heavily damaged bridges.

As of Tuesday night, there were three affected sub-districts, 11 villages and 11 towns.

Flash floods occurred after high intensity rain caused the Citarik-Cipeuncit River to overflow on Monday at around 05.00 p.m.

The river overflow triggered flash floods and affected three sub-districts, namely Cicurug, Parung Kuda, and Cidahu Districts.

Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned that rain with lightning and strong winds could potentially occur in the West Java region today. (T/RE1)

