Starting on Monday, Iran Reopens Mosques

Tehran, MINA – President Hassan Rouhani said Iran starting on Monday will reopen mosques in areas that are declared low risk from the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“Mosques will be reopened in 132 low-risk areas or ‘white’ zones starting on Monday, May 5,” Rouhani said in a statement broadcast on TV on Sunday as quoted from Al Jazeera.

Rouhani explained the restrictions would be lifted calmly, slowly by preparing for the worst case scenario.

The Iranian Ministry of Health has divided the Covid-19 distribution area into three parts, namely the White, Yellow and Red zones based on the number of cases and those who died from the virus.

Until Saturday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Iran has decreased, the number of deaths is 6,203 people with a total of 97,424 cases.

Meanwhile, since mid-March, the Iranian government has imposed the closure of religious sites, schools and public facilities that invited a lot of crowd. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)