Source: Israel Forces Deploy Poison Gas to Penetrate in the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Al Mayadeen sources revealed on Sunday that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) had deployed poisonous gas before their attack on the Gaza Strip.

The source explained that IOF had attempted to penetrate the Gaza Strip four hours after releasing poison gas. He noted that this strategy is “used in key areas of operation, especially in Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun [Gaza].”

This comes after Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza reported that an Israeli infantry unit was hit by an attack carried out by fighters in Soufa.

“Israeli infantry units withdrew from Sofa after heavy clashes with the Resistance that lasted for 3 hours,” he said.

Furthermore, the IOF Spokesperson announced that an Israeli officer was seriously injured by an explosive device explosion and another soldier was injured in a confrontation in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s ground invasion launched against Gaza along three axes was successfully repelled by Palestinian fighters. The occupying army suffered casualties in the process.

Palestinian fighters said that the enemy fell into an “ambush prepared by the Palestinian Resistance” and also noted that they expected the occupation to “try to invade Gaza again.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)