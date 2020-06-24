Some 120 French Parliamentarians urge Emmanuel Macron to recognize state of Palestine

Paris, MINA – Some 120 French Members of Parliament have co-signed a letter urging their president Emmanuel Macron to recognize the state of Palestine as a response to Israel’s impending plans to annex large part of the occupied West Bank.

In their letter, the French parliamentarians urged the French president to move forward in order to preserve the two-state solution as the only solution that provides hope for achieving a durable peace in the region, and establishing a real Palestinian state and not just pantostans isolated from other, WAFA reported.

The signatories called for the necessity to impose international sanctions on Israel if it implements its annexation plans, slamming such plans as a blatant violation of international law and constitute a real danger to regional peace and security.

The letter called for a collective European recognition of the State of Palestine, adding that if a collective European recognition is not possible, France should unilaterally recognize the State of Palestine.

They reiterated their firm position that settlements violated the Charter of the United Nations and the international law.

The parliamentarians noted that the Israeli government is trying to exploit the world’s preoccupation with confronting the Corona pandemic in order to pass its settlement plans instead of cooperating with its surroundings in facing the pandemic.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)