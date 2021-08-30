Singapore Allows Muslim Nurses to Wear Headscarves

Singapore, MINA – The Singapore government has finally allowed Muslim nurses to wear the hijab while on duty in public health services.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the revised policy would apply to more than 7,000 staff, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a speech late on Sunday, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said allowing nurses to wear headscarves had become a “major problem” for Muslims in Singapore.

“Wearing a headscarf is becoming increasingly important for the Muslim community. This reflects the general trend of stronger religiosity in Islam, around the world, in Southeast Asia and in Singapore,” he said.

For many Muslim women, Lee said, the hijab has become an important part of their faith, and a deeply felt expression of identity.

Over the decades, he continued, the number of Muslim women who wear the hijab in Singapore has continued to grow, both in social circles and in the workplace.

Therefore, allowing nurses to wear headscarves became the main discussion in society.

“Young Singaporeans are also more accepting of racial and religious differences today,” said Lee.

However, said Lee, in some places where uniforms are required, the Government does not allow them to be worn. This applies to uniforms in schools, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Teams, and in public hospitals.

“Most of the Muslims have understood and accepted the government’s attitude towards the veil. But they still hope that over time, things can change.

In particular, allowing nurses to wear headscarves has become a major issue for Muslims here,” Lee said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)