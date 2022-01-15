Sheikh Salah Warns against Israeli Occupation Violations and Threats of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Raed Salah confirms that the Israeli occupation is working on an escalating project against Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to claim the Israeli right of the mosque.

Sheikh Salah explained that the occupation is trying to circumvent and bypass the Palestinian issue, and to extend direct relations with more than one Arab country by concluding normalization agreements with it, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported on Saturday.

However, he expressed his optimism despite the challenges, noting that the Palestinian people “adhere to a constant and permanent source that cannot be overcome, which are the Islamic Arab-Palestinian constants.”

He considered that the popular uprising is required and important, stressing that “the popular role confirms that we have the right to reject the practices of the criminal occupation led by settlements in the West Bank or Jerusalem.”

Sheik Salah confirmed the need for Arab, Islamic and international support for the Palestinian right, in addition to insisting on adhering to the Palestinian constants and not accepting a position different than them, whether from Palestine or from outside.

On Saturday, Sheikh Salah called for the formation of a coordinating body that brings together all institutions that support the Palestinian issue and the liberation of occupied city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in an effort to integrate their efforts.

The control of Islamic holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been a central goal of the Zionist movement to confirm the two false narratives, the false Biblical calling for a return to the “Promised Land” and Zionist narrative, which says that Palestine is “a land without a people for a people without a land.”

The Jewish groups explicitly say that they are seeking to establish the alleged “Temple” on the ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as these groups claim that Al-Aqsa Mosque was built on the ruins of the “Temple” they claim, which Muslims strongly deny.

The Palestinians assert that allowing settlers to storm Al-Aqsa and to perform rituals in the mosque’s courtyards or dividing it temporally and spatially, is a violation of the existing historical situation in the mosque.

Under the existing historical situation, prayer in the mosque is restricted to Muslims only, while non-Muslims can visit it as tourists, and the responsibility for it is exclusively for the Islamic Endowment Department.

Recently, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, warned that the mosque is still threatened by multiple dangers due to the occupation’s procedures and illegal judicial decisions.

According to a report issued by the Hamas Information Office in the West Bank, the occupied city of Jerusalem witnessed in 2021 the highest Israeli attacks, and the number of settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque reached 28013, and the number of Palestinians deported from the mosque reached 348. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)