Shaykh Salim: Don’t Forget Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Imam and Khatib of Aqsa Mosque Shaykh Muhammad Salim, warned Muslims not to forget Al-Quds and the Mosque because that is the honor and pride of Islam and Muslims.

“Al-Aqsa makes us the best people of a nation that brings a way out. For that, we need to continue to increase ribat (guard) at Al-Aqsa Mosque to prevent slander and disaster, “he said in front of thousands of congregations on Friday, as quoted by Markaz Filistin al-I’lam.

Shaykh Salim said that for almost a year, there have been restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa due to pandemic reasons, including restrictions on Friday prayers.

“However, it is precisely what happened at Al-Aqsa that it is very serious. This month, more than 10 worshipers were killed, not yet injured, by the occupying forces, “he said.

According to him, all of that is also due to the weakening of the strength of Muslims all over the world.

On Friday, the occupation forces again prevented residents from outside Jerusalem’s Old City from performing Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, for five consecutive weeks, under the pretext of the closure.

The occupying forces deployed at the gate of Al-Aqsa, are closely checking the identity of the citizens.

The old city markets are seen deserted of visitors and tourists due to the closure action by the occupation on the pretext of preventing the spread of Coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)