Shaykh Sabri Convey Tausiyah Via Online

Yerusalem, MINA – Shaykh Ikrima Sabri, the Imam and Preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque delivered tausiyah to his congregants through the digital platform application, Masjid Online.

From his house Shaykh Sabri interacted with his followers on social media about “The Virtue of Taraweeh”, which was broadcast live on electronic broadcasts, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, May 5.

On his tausiyah, Syaikh Sabri said of the recent Israeli threats he had received, that he “would only see Al-Aqsa Mosque in photographs.”

The pilgrims followed the study with special attention, because Shaykh Sabri was part of a religious figure in Jerusalem.

“Masjid Online” attracts senior speakers from various countries in the world, and brings them with Muslims from various worlds in virtual space.

“This reflects the nature and inclusiveness of Islam itself as a universal human religion that spreads throughout the world,” Shaykh Sabri said.

On the first day of the platform launch, the responsible admin was surprised by the increase in the number of followers to 10,000.

Admin said this interesting was also caused by the people’s thirst for the truth and goodness they usually listen to during the holy month of Ramadan in mosques that are now closed due to quarantine and curfew. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)