Al-Aqsa Imam Named as a Target of Israeli Far-Right

Jerusalem, MINA – The Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, has been named along with dozens of Palestinians in a far-right Israeli Telegram channel calling for them to be killed, according to Middle East Eye.

The Nazi Hunters 2023 channel describes these “targets” as “Nazis who are walking around freely and have not yet been eliminated.”

The location of Sabri’s home has been shared calling for it to be attacked. “Sabri is one of the most important targets for elimination,” it says.

Others identified in the Telegra channel include religious leaders, political figures, journalists, public officials, and student activists, as well as alleged members of Hamas and Palestinian fighters.

The channel, where posts are placed in Hebrew, calls for law enforcement agencies to arrest and interrogate those it names and for them to be brought to justice, while calling for attacks on mosques, universities and business.

Set up on Monday, the channel is one of a number of Telegram accounts which appear to incite violence against Palestinians.

Palestinian citizens of Israel and those living in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank say there are no laws protecting them from settler violence, and many attacks against them take place in the presence of occupation forces who either turn a blind eye or take part in the abuse. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)