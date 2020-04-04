Shaykh Hussein: Take Care Al-Aqsa and Muslim Soul

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem Grand Mufti Shaykh Muhammad Hussein in a Friday sermon reminded worshipers, so that they can maintain the Al-Aqsa Mosque while protecting the lives of Muslims.

“At present we can still attend in limited numbers and guard Al-Aqsa Mosque on difficult and painful days,” he said in front of about 70 worshipers, consisting of preachers, administrators and mosque officials. Thus quoted from Al-Hayah Online on Saturday, April 4.

The Shaykh in his sermon called on Muslims in particular to remain vigilant and to be careful in guarding precious souls in preventing the coronavirus that is still sweeping the world.

“Victims continue to fall all over the world, because it implements prevention protocols from competent authorities to fight this virus and accelerate the return of normal life,” he continued.

The Waqf Board in Jerusalem announced that all Al-Aqsa employees, workers and guards continued to carry out work as usual, and prospered the mosque in fard prayers, by applying health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also ask all workers to pay attention to the responsibility of protecting themselves, their families and communities, and to remain committed to this house of God during this difficult period,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)