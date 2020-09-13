Shaykh Ali Jaber Stabbed Unknown Person While Preaching in Bandar Lampung

Bandar Lampung, MINA – The preacher Shaykh Ali Jaber was suddenly stabbed by an unknown person while giving a lecture at the Falahuddin Mosque, Tanjung Karang Barat, Bandar Lampung on Sunday afternoon.

Shaykh Ali Jaber suffered a wound on the top of his right hand.

The video of the stranger’s seconds was also circulating on social media. From the video, Shaykh Ali Jaber appears to be on stage. Suddenly, a man got on stage and stabbed the preacher. The lecture participants were immediately hysterical.

When interviewed by Tv One, Ali Jaber said the incident began when he had just asked a child to come on stage.

“The event was just the beginning, I called a 9 year old child for a reading test because it was a graduation ceremony for memorizing the Quran, when the family finished asking for a photo. At that time, there was a young man running onto the stage, ”he said.

Syekh Ali Jaber continued, he was fortunate that at that time he had warded off the unknown youth’s stab.

“Alhamdulillah, I had time to see, if not possible, the stab could hit my neck or chest,” he said.

According to information compiled by MINA, Shaykh Ali Jaber filled a lecture that had started at around 05.10 p.m and a young man immediately came and stabbed a knife into Shaykh Ali Jaber’s body and hit his right arm.

The congregation immediately secured the stabbing perpetrator and his parents at 17.50 WIB. Members of the Tanjung Karang Barat Police picked up the perpetrators to secure the perpetrators from mass tantrums.

Meanwhile, the committee accompanied the victim to the nearest hospital.

Tanjungkarang Barat Police Chief AKP David Jacson said the perpetrator had been secured by the police, and was currently undergoing investigation. “The perpetrator has been secured by officers,” he said.

The incident shocked the congregation who was present at the Al-Quran Graduation event. Some of the congregation shouted, especially mothers and young women who witnessed the event on the honor stage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)