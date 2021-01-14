Sheikh Ali Jaber Passed away

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian preacher, Sheikh Ali Jaber is reported passed away today on Thursday, January 14

The news was confirmed by the Chairman of the Sheikh Ali Jaber Foundation, Habib Abdurrahman Al-Habsyi. “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun, Syekh Ali Jaber has passed away, I am on my way to Yarsi Hospital, Central Jakarta,” he said as quoted from Republika online.

In further information, Habib Abdurrahman stated that Syekh Ali Jabar died this morning at 08.30 a.m at Yarsi Hospital, Central Jakarta, in a negative condition for Covid-19.

Previously, Sheikh Ali Jaber was reportedly showing good progress. During intensive care for Covid-19 since last Tuesday, the health of the Madina-born preacher continues to show good development every day.

“Alhamdulillah, thank God, based on daily medical observation reports, the condition of Sheikh Ali Jaber today, Tuesday 5 January 2021, shows a very good development,” said Chairman of the Syekh Ali Jaber Foundation, Habib Abdurrahman Al-Habsyi.

Through uploads on the Syekh Ali Jaber Foundation’s Instagram account, Habib Abdurrahman said the doctors said Sheikh Ali was not in a critical condition. Even though until now this famous preacher still needs treatment at the hospital.

“The doctor reported what it is, that there was no doctor’s statement that stated his critical condition. From the start, medical action was carried out in a controlled and measured condition,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)