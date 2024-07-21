Several Indonesian Figures Call for Boycott of Israel at Paris Olympics

Jakarta, MINA – Several Indonesian national figures from the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) are urging for a boycott of Israel’s participation in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place in the capital of France from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

These figures are calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude the Israeli team due to allegations of genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

A peaceful demonstration took place at Silang Monas, Central Jakarta, on Sunday (July 21) attended by notable figures such as Prof. Din Syamsuddin, former Chairman of Muhammadiyah and ARI-BP Advisory Board, Amirsyah Tambunan, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI), Hidayat Nurwahid, Vice Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), KH Zaitun Rasmin, Executive Chairman of ARI -BP, and several others.

The IOC should acknowledge that Israel’s occupation and alleged genocide in Palestinian territories are severe violations.

Here are the six demands from the ARI-BP demonstration:

1. Reject and call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reject Israel’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. A sporting event that promotes sportsmanship and integrity should not include a nation accused of colonization, occupation, and genocide.

2. Demand that the French government deny visas or cancel them for the Israeli team planning to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. Express regret and strong protest against visits and meetings of Indonesian citizens with Israeli leaders and pro-Israel organizations. Such actions show a lack of empathy towards Palestinians suffering from Israeli actions.

4. Ensure that the Indonesian government prevents officials and citizens from engaging with any groups supporting Israel’s alleged cruelty and inhumanity.

5. Encourage Indonesians to continue boycotting Israeli goods and entities supporting Israel.

6. Firmly reject the Israeli Parliament’s decision (Knesset) to nullify the State of Palestine. We assert that Israel has no place on the global map. (T/RE1/P2)

