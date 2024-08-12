Seven MER-C Volunteers to Serve at Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Seven volunteers from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) have arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, Palestine, and will be serving there for some time. The team arrived on Friday (August 9) with a UN convoy.

The seven MER-C volunteers include four specialist doctors, one Liaison Officer, one non-medical volunteer, and one local staff member.

The team will work at the Indonesian Hospital for an extended period to assist with medical services for patients and conduct further assessments of the hospital’s condition.

Meanwhile, three other MER-C volunteers are still working in southern Gaza.

Four MER-C volunteers, part of Emergency Medical Team (EMT) 5, successfully entered Gaza on Wednesday (August 7).

Currently, there are nine MER-C volunteers in Gaza, consisting of five medical volunteers, three non-medical volunteers, and one Liaison Officer from the EMT team. (T/RE1/P2)

