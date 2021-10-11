Serbian President Says to Not Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem

Belgrade, MINA – President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic stressed that his country will not move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and is fully committed to international law and international legitimacy.

According to Wafa, President Vucic conveyed this to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Palestinian Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki at his Presidential Palace, Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday.

During the meeting the Serbian President also welcomed the improvement of his country’s relations with Palestine and the willingness to attend the meeting of the Serbian-Palestinian Joint Committee.

Meanwhile, Al-Maliki thanked President Vucic for accepting him and reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries.

He also appreciated the Serbian President’s vision of the importance of political consultation at the foreign ministry level and the start of the work of a joint committee of the two countries.

Last year, Serbia was reported to be moving its embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following a normalization deal brokered by the United States (US).

The agreement was made within two days of meeting US President Donald Trump, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

The agreement includes mutual recognition between Israel and Serbia and cooperation in the economic field, which includes efforts to attract investment to job creation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)