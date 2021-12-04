Second “Return Week” Exhibition for Palestinian Refugees Kicks Off in London

London, MINA – The activities of the second annual Return Week, which is held by the Palestinian Return Center, kicked off in the British capital, London, on Friday, with an art exhibition including paintings by Palestinian artists that focus on the Palestinian refugees’ adherence to the right of return.

The Director-General of the Palestinian Return Center in Britain, Tariq Hammoud, said, “The Week of Return is an annual activity held by the Return Center for the second year in a row, close to the anniversary of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, and also on the occasion of the commemoration of the UN Resolution 194 that gurantees the return of Palestinian refugees to their original homelands.”

He added, “This year, Return Week brought together more than 35 academics, activists and artists from all over the world in a number of activities, the most important of which is the exhibition Envisioning Return in cooperation with Gallery B21, which opened and will last for 10 days.”

This exhibition will reflect the perceptions, dreams and hopes of Palestinians to return their home by Palestinian artists , which was legally guranteed by United Nations Resolution 194.

It will also include many activities and seminars that will start from next Monday, and will last for a whole week, in which senior academics from top universities around the world will speak, and will focus specifically on the issue of refugees and the issue of the right of return in particular.

This year’s Return Week will host academics, thinkers, historians, activists and artists from Palestinian refugees and other Arab and foreign nationalities, as part of five seminars to be held over 5 days.

It is noteworthy that the Week of Return is an annual event launched by the Palestinian Return Center for the first time in 2020 and aims to celebrate the anniversary of the Palestinian Right of Return No. 194 issued by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 1948, as well as the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, In addition to the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA on 8 December 1949. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)