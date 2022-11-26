Search and Rescue Evacuate A Body of British Citizen in Ternate Forest

Ternate, MINA – Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Ternate, North Maluku (Malut) evacuated the body of a foreigner of British citizen who was found in the Kastela and Jambula forests, Ternate City.

“When officers received a report on the discovery of the body from a British national named Andrew Fredrick Herbert (77) they immediately moved to check and carry out the process of evacuating the body,” said Ternate Basarnas Head Fathur Rahman in Ternate, Saturday as quoted from Republika.

He said, according to information from local residents that the male victim was a British citizen, who was found by local residents in the Jambula Gorge area. The victim was staying at Villa Marasai, and the incident occurred on November 24, 2022. Residents have been searching for it for two days.

It was only on November 26, 2022, at 08.00 a.m, that local residents found the victims around the Jambula ravine.

The Rescue Team moved towards the LKP and carried out the evacuation. The victim’s body was then taken to the Chasan Boesorie Regional Hospital for identification by the Malut Polda DVI Team.

Meanwhile, a week ago, the West Halmahera Regency Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) acknowledged that nine people, seven of whom were foreign nationals from Germany, who were declared missing in the Halmahera forest, were reported safe.

Head of BPBD Halbar Regency, Muhammad Ade Fabanyo stated, nine residents who had lost contact in the Halmahera forest, two local residents along with seven foreign nationals were currently communicating with Basarnas.

Based on a report submitted by the Ternate Basarnas on Wednesday last week, nine residents were missing in the Halmahera forest, while all BPBD personnel had been prepared to conduct a search with the Tobelo Basarnas Team and at around 00.00 p.m, Ternate Basarnas via cell phone said that they had communicated with nine people and get information that they are in good health. (T/RE1)

