Scores of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Clash with Israeli Police Near Army’s Recruitment Office

Tel Aviv, MINA – Scores of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews on Wednesday protested against conscription, and clashed with Israel police near an army’s recruitment office in West Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reports.

Footage published by Israeli social media accounts shows protesters blocking a street near the military base, and clashing with police officers who tried to disperse them.

In one scene, one of the protesters was seen calling the police “Nazis.”

In a statement, the Israeli police declared the protest “illegal,” and used force to get demonstrators off the road and drive them away from the area of ​​the recruitment office.

According to Israeli figures, only dozens of Haredi Jews showed up for registration out of thousands that were requested for drafting into the military service. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)