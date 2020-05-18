Saudi Grand Mufti Allow Eid Al-Fitr Prayers at Home

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh decided to allowing Muslim citizens perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers at their homes in exceptional circumstances such as the current pandemic situation.

Speaking to the Saudi Gazette on Sunday, Al Asheikh also said Zakat Fitrah can be distributed through reliable charitable institutions, provided that it must be distributed before Eid al-Fitr.

Mufti urges parents to bring joy and happiness to their children and their families by spending more for them.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdul Salam Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, a member of the Senior Ulema Council and the Fatwa Permanent Committee, confirmed that Eid prayer can be performed individually or in congregation.

Al-Sulaiman said the prayer performed seven takbirs on the first rakat before reading Al-Fatihah and letters aloud. Then, in the second rak’ah, read the five takbirs before starting to read Al-Fatiha and the letter.

“The ideal reading is to read Surah Al-A’la and Al-Ghashiya to know Al-Qaf and Al-Qamar in each rakaat,” he said.

Shaykh Al-Sulaiman cites the example of Anas bin Malik, a prominent companion of the Prophet SAW. When Anas was at his home in Zawiya, a place near Basra. He did not find Eid prayer, and because of that he prayed together with his family members and his assistant Abdullah Bin Abi Otba at his home.

He added the time of Eid prayer starts about 15 or 30 minutes after sunrise.

Regarding reading recitation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Sheikh Al-Suleiman said that it began on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and continued until the beginning of Eid al-Fitr prayers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)