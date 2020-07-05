Saudi Arabia Extends Validity of Exit, Entry Visas for Expats

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of final exit visas for expats at no charge, an official source from the interior ministry said.

The Kingdom will also extend the validity of expired residency visas, that end during the travel ban, for expats outside the state for a period of three months without charge, Arab News reported.

The country will further extend the validity of visit visas, for those inside the Kingdom, for three months free of charge.

And exit and entry visas for residents’ stuck outside the Kingdom will be extended for three months for free.

The source said these exceptions are subject to change.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)