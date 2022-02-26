Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution on Condemnation of Invasion of Ukraine

New York, MINA – Russia vetoed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote. Others, 11 members of the DK voted in favor.

The next step allows the draft resolution through the 193-member UN General Assembly.

“You can veto this resolution, but you can’t veto our vote,” commented US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres further announced the appointment of Amin Awad from Sudan as Assistant Secretary General, to serve as UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)