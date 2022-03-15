Russia-Ukraine Talks to Resume on Tuesday

Kyiv, MINA – Talks or negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators on Monday via video conference were suspended and will continue on Tuesday.

“The technical pause has been taken in negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in subgroup work and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations are continuing,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s lead negotiator, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Mykhailo Podolyak who is also Advisor to the President of Ukraine said that during the talks communication between the two sides was difficult but continued.

“The parties are actively expressing their particular position. Communication is carried out but it is difficult. The reason for the dispute is the political system which is too different,” he said.

During the talks, Ukraine demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, which have been attacking the country for more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Russia’s demands to Ukraine so far have included ensuring Kyiv is neutral, not leaning towards any bloc, especially the West and recognizing Crimea as part of Russian territory.

As a result of the Russian military attack, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine exceeded 2.5 million.

In addition, the United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed that more than 549 civilians died and 9,000 more were injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)