Russia Ready to Supply Wheat to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said her country is ready to supply wheat or wheat to Indonesia.

Previously, there were concerns that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict would disrupt the supply of wheat to Indonesia. This is because Ukraine is a significant supplier of wheat in Indonesia.

“We have offered it to Indonesia. The choice lies with the Indonesian government,” said Lyudmila at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Lyudmila said that since being sanctioned by the West in 2014, Russia’s agricultural sector has developed independently and has now become the number one wheat exporter.

Not only wheat, Russia is also ready to supply meat and chicken to Indonesia. (L/RE1)

