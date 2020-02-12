Russia: Payment As Obstacle to Indonesia Purchase Su-35 Jet

Jakarta, MINA – Russia said the financial problem was one of the technical issues that hindered the purchase of 11 Sukhoi Su-35 by Indonesia.

“Of course, that is one of the technical problems, but everything can be resolved,” said Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Georgievna Vorobieva, at a press conference at her office, Jakarta on Wednesday, February 12.

Even so, Vorobieva is optimistic that the contract to purchase a military aircraft worth Rp.16.75 trillion will continue.

She said Indonesia would not lose if it bought Sukhoi which she claimed was the best jet fighter in the world.

Besides being tested in Russian military operations in Syria, Vorobieva said the Su-35 also had competitive prices with good quality and efficient.

“And Indonesia is a friend of Russia. Russia always wants its friends to have sophisticated defense equipment. And Sukhoi is the best in its category,” Vorobieva said.

The purchase contract of 11 Su-35s was signed by the Republic of Indonesia and Russia in February 2018. A number of parties at that time targeted dozens of Sukhoi to arrive in Indonesia in 2019.

However, until now the purchase contract is still being processed and there is no certainty when the planes will be sent to Indonesia.

At the end of last November, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said that he would review the Sukhoi purchase plan, especially in terms of budget efficiency and the benefits obtained by Indonesia.

Since the initial acquisition plan was deliberated, the government really wanted to purchase 11 Sukhoi with a trade return scheme, which is 50 percent of purchases paid with Indonesian commodities such as palm oil, coffee and tobacco.

In addition, the conditions for purchasing the Su-35 are to give Indonesia the right to build a Sukhoi spare parts factory in the country with the hope that there will be technology transfer in this contract.

Former Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu stressed that the purchase of defense equipment with a trade return mechanism is in accordance with Law No. 16 of 2012 concerning the Defense Industry.

The scheme was said to be the first time Indonesia has applied this Sukhoi purchase contract. (T/RE1)

