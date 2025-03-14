SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Sergei Gennadievich Tolchenov, emphasized that Russia seeks a lasting peace solution with Ukraine, rather than just a temporary ceasefire.

“A ceasefire has repeatedly led to greater conflict escalation. Therefore, the root causes must be addressed,” he stated during a press conference at his residence in Jakarta on Thursday.

This statement comes amid reports of a potential ceasefire mediated by the United States. Tolchenov stressed that dialogue should take place directly between Russia and Ukraine, without third-party mediation.

“We are still waiting for official information from Ukraine or the US regarding the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. So far, only speculation has surfaced,” he added.

Also Read: Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that ceasefire negotiations were held for eight hours in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The meeting was attended by top Ukrainian officials, including Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, as well as a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

During the talks, Ukraine and the US agreed on a temporary 30-day ceasefire, with the possibility of an extension upon mutual agreement. However, the final decision awaits Moscow’s response, while Ukraine has already expressed its approval of the US proposal.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

About Us