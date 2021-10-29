Russia Condemns and Disappoints Israel Builds Settlements in West Bank

Select Language

41 min. agoRussia Condemns and Disappoints Israel Builds Settlements in West Bank
Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. (PARS Today)

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s approval of the construction of 3,000 houses of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, describing the decision as disappointing on Thursday.

Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said, “We reaffirm Russia’s principle position that Israeli settlement activity is illegal.”

According to her, such unilateral actions undermine the chances of a Palestinian state being formed. Israel’s decision also undermines efforts by the international community to create conditions for the resumption of political dialogue between the Palestinians and Israel as soon as possible, WAFA reported.

“The Israeli government’s plan to double the number of Israelis in the Jordan River Valley by 2026, can be considered as annexation of most of the occupied Palestinian territories,” Zakharova continued.

Zakharova called on all parties to avoid steps that would increase tensions in the region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

