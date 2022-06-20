Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Ask to be Repatriated

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees currently living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, staged a demonstration demanding their return to their homeland in Myanmar. The Daily Star reported on Monday.

Currently, there are nearly one million Rohingya refugees living in squalid camps in Kutupalong and Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. They do not have access to clean water, health, let alone education for their children.

The leader of the Rohingya community, Sayed Ullah, in his speech appealed to the refugees, “Enough is enough. Let’s go home,” the sentence then went viral until it was published on Al-Jazeera.

The demonstrators carried out the “Bari Cholo” (Let’s Go Home) campaign urging the Bangladeshi government to help them.

These Rohingya refugees also do not have jobs so they are worried about the future of their children. They live in 34 tarpaulin camps and are so shabby that they are unfit for habitation.

A widow living in a Rohingya camp in Ukhia, calling herself Rabeya, said her community thanked Bangladesh for its hospitality. But he still wants to return to his hometown. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)