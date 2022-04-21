Rocket from Gaza Hit Sderot City, Israel

Sderot, MINA – A rocket launched by the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza hit the city of Sderot, Israel on Wednesday night. An apartment was damaged.

In addition, four Israelis reportedly went into shock after the rocket attacks, which set off sirens at Sderot and Kibbutz Nir Am, Wafa reported.

But none of the resistance factions in Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which comes amid rising tensions in occupied Jerusalem and Israel’s attack on the Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier Monday evening, Israeli warplanes struck southern Gaza in response to rockets launched from the besieged coastal enclave earlier in the day. However, the rocket was intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile defense system.

It was the first rocket launch from Gaza in four months.

The exchanges come after nearly a month of deadly violence in Israel and the Palestine, focused on Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli forces raided the compound at dawn on Thursday, and targeted worshipers with tear gas and rubber bullets, as Palestinian youth responded with petrol bombs, according to Palestinian media. (T/RE1)

