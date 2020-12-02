Reunion of Action 212 Held Online

Jakarta, MINA – Leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Habib Rizieq Shihab in his speech at the 212 Reunion National Dialogue held online on Wednesday said the 212 action which is held annually carries a message of brotherhood.

“Talking about the 212 Reunion, we return to our memories together in the 212 action in 2016. What I want to remind you is that in the 212 Action 2016, even the next reunions to this day that we hold together online there is a spirit of human brotherhood,” said Habib Rizieq.

He said that because all humans came from Prophet Adam who was created from the ground.

“This means that among human beings we must leave pride, arrogance, and ignorance because we all come from clay and we all have to realize that we will never be noble if we do not obey Allah,” he said.

Habib Rizieq also said Allah created human beings with different backgrounds so that they know each other and by knowing each other a sense of mutual understanding will grow.

“So, I remind all Muslims and all elements of the nation, talking about humanity, not talking about race, ethnicity, culture, religion, party or group. We have to leave it all, “he added.

In addition, Habib Rizieq also emphasized that in addition to the spirit of human brotherhood, in the 212 action there was also a spirit of national brotherhood and brotherhood among Muslims (ukhuwah islamiyyah).

The 212 Reunion is organized by the 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA) with the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) and the Ulama Fatwa Guard Movement (GNPF), which entered its third year, was held with a national dialogue online via live Youtube Front TV by presenting a startfrom scholars, habaib, officials, and academics.

The 212 reunion itself was not held at Monas as in the previous year because it did not receive permission from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, which is currently still in the PSBB period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)