Restoration of Al Aqsa Mosque Continued

Al Quds, City, MINA – The Al Aqsa Mosque Reconstruction Committee of the Islamic Waqf Council, back to restoration work at the Islamic holy site starting on January 28.

This work was carried out after the Israeli occupation authority prevent it for several days, from carrying out the necessary repairs at the Qubatush Sakhrah and the Al-Marwani underground prayer room at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the old city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Resources said the restoration included repair of mosaics, pictures, columns in the two mosques that form together with the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Al Aqsa wall complex, Islam is the third holy site after Mecca and Medina, the WAFA News Agency reported.

Israeli occupation authority last week, prevent the Islamic Waqf Council from carrying out restoration work at the complex, claiming they had not obtained a permit for the work.

The Islamic Waqf Council at Al Quds City an institutionunder the Jordanian government, said it had full responsibility for the Islamic holy sites and therefore did not require Israeli permission to carry out restoration work on them.

As a result, Jordan, which is the official custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem, intervened with Israel.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry Ayman Safadi announcement, Israel had agreed to drop its objection to work being carried out by the Islamic Waqf Board at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation authority prevent Islamic Committee from doing restoration work and often arrest or evict officials and workers and prevent them from reaching mosques.

Meanwhile, the Israeli side is involved in illegal excavations and other work under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which the Waqf Council warned would threaten the institution and endanger the historic mosque in the occupied holy city. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)