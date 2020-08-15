Response to Incendiary Balloon Attack, Israel Stops Fuel Supply to Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel says it will stop sending fuel to Gaza, Palestine. This is a response to the launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza that have burned agricultural land on the Israeli border.

Residents in Gaza have in recent days launched dozens of helium balloons laden with incendiary materials in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade of the Strip and enable new economic projects.

Israel, citing a security threat from Hamas due to its land and sea blockade, previously retaliated by closing major commercial crossings into Gaza and attacking Hamas military facilities.

Stepping up action, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered a halt to imports of fuel into Gaza.

“Due to the continued launch of incendiary balloons from the Line,” the Israeli Defense Ministry said, as quoted by Sindonews on Saturday.

Mohammad Thabet, an official at Gaza’s main electricity distribution company, said the fuel cut could shut down Gaza’s only power plant and cause further power outages for households and businesses. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)